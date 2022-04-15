I have a new motto, especially after watching all that is wrong with our country and the world. That is, take nothing for granted.
People of faith believe our very life, along with our material possessions are given to us by God. He can lead our paths and cause us to thrive. These things can also be taken away by all sorts of means, such as natural disasters, wars, pandemics, crime, government mandates and economic forces, etc.
In addition to suffering material losses, our psyches and our souls can also be damaged by physical and mental abuse by others.
Sometimes we experience loss by human evil, sometimes by mistakes (human error). But God allows it because He gave us free will, to either choose love or hate. What can also be even worse is indifference or neglect.
When we experience loss, as unfortunate as it is, it can make us humble and stronger. As some have said, it can either make us, or break us. It’s all in our attitude. We can also survive by the goodness and kindness of others. How many times have we seen people come through in the midst of a crisis? Quite often.
We have to focus more on gratitude. Thank God that He has blessed us with another day. Take the good along with the bad, much of which is out of our control anyway.
Enjoy the good times. Endure the bad times. Surrender to whatever comes our way, knowing and trusting that God is with us through it all, often by working through other good people.
As we Christians move through Holy Week leading up to Easter, I’d also like us to ponder what Jesus went through Himself. His sacrificial suffering and death took away our sins, but it did not bring an end to our sinful nature. We continue to sin. Sadly, it’s ingrained in people’s hearts and minds. Look how the people turned on Him. His very own disciples ran away, denied or betrayed Him!
But His death did provide everyone with a pathway to repentance and salvation. If only more people would “see the light” and take advantage of this greatest gift!
Marilyn Wirth, Effingham
