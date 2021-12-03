Thanks to editor Jeff Long, reporter Charles Mills and Jody Hardiek of the Effingham Daily News for the nice story in the Effingham Magazine about the old St. Michael's Tower Clock now restored and housed in the tower on our farm.
I neglected to mention grandson Derek Walk who gave me so much help and took the aerial winter scene with his drone camera.
So many area businesses were very helpful doing and supplying everything needed for the project. My friends in St. Louis were amazed at all that is available here in the Effingham area.
Finally, thanks to my late son Karl who lived in the St. Louis area and was with me from the start of the project and aided in finding the clockmakers in St. Louis and my late wife, Barb, who did so much to help with so many of the details of this long project.
I will mention that, unlike when the clock works was located high up in the church tower, it is now on the ground floor for easy viewing.
If anyone wishes to see it, you may call me at 217-821-1390 to arrange a time.
Again, thanks a lot.
Mike Walk
Sigel
