For residents who may be unaware, Landfill 33 started operating in or around 1980, now 41 years later it is projected to reach its capacity in two to three years.
Effingham County is being asked to approve a new site location for a new landfill – Effingham Crossroads Landfill LLC. This new landfill has the same owners and operators of Landfill 33, having a different name on a different parcel of land.
Landfill 33, during its operation, has received trash from multiple surrounding counties over the years, shortening the timespan for reaching capacity. The new landfill is also going to take garbage from six additional counties. Effingham County should worry about Effingham County’s garbage only, not six surrounding counties.
Other options include what is called a transfer station. There is already a transfer station in Effingham County. The garbage coming to that facility is being transferred to landfills in the southern part of the state. A good location for a facility like this might be where the current landfill is located now. They have a good road, scales, offices, and the area has already been destroyed. Don’t destroy more land.
There is a public comment period ending on Feb 8. Drop off, mail, or email your commentary/concerns to the Effingham County Clerk’s Office or call your Effingham County board members. Tell them that we don’t want all surrounding counties’ trash coming to our county and we don’t want another landfill, and to ask for other options to be seriously considered.
Jake Fuesting
Dieterich
