We cannot heal while holding a grudge
Have you felt ill lately? Has stress overcome you? Do you really know why you cannot shake your problems? Do you realize working non stop cannot give you eternity? Have the medical doctors been unable to find the core root of your feeling sick? So many questions go unanswered.
When your car is not running, who do you bring it too? Well the answer is simple, you would bring it to a mechanic. They have the knowledge and expertise to fix the vehicle. Who do you call when your pipes are leaking? That would be the plumber that is schooled in fixing the leaks. What if your yard is a total mess and out of control? You would call a landscaper.
Did you know the brain is the strongest muscle in the body? Did you know the heart can ache from physical and mental pains? Did you know a lot of illnesses are psychosomatic?
So where am I going with this? Jesus saying in Mathew 10:1-”Then he summoned his twelve disciples and gave them authority over unclean spirits to drive them out and to cure every disease and every illness.” In Mathew 4:23 it states: “He went around all of Galilee, teaching in their synagogues, proclaiming the gospel of the kingdom, and curing every disease and illness among the people.”
Recently I attended a healing service. We were asked to let the Spirit guide us and realize who we need to forgive. Forgiveness is one of the first steps in healing your body.
Again the brain can do wonderous things. The other thing is to get rid of negativity. We cannot heal with a grudge or holding on to old pain. We must forgive, we are only hurting ourselves if we don’t forgive.
Those who have been baptized and confirmed have been given the gift of the holy spirit. So don’t be afraid for someone or several people to put their hands on you and pray for healing power over you.
As Jesus says, He has given authority to His disciples to cure and cast out demons. So be open to being healed. It may not be immediate or you may be guided to the doctor that can help fix your problems. It is all about being positive and forgiving and knowing with the good Lord’s help you can find the right doctor if needed and be healed.
You must FORGIVE, but you do not have to forget. Let us seek out healing of the heart, soul and our brain.. DONT BE AFRAID TO LET OTHERS PRAY OVER YOU, LET THEM BE THE TOOL FOR THE HOLY SPIRIT TO HELP HEAL YOUR INFIRMITIES.
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
Tricare dropping independent pharmacies from coverage
Tricare, the military health insurer, informed me that effective this month, the family pharmacy where I do business will no longer accept my insurance. I called the independent pharmacies in town and every single one is being dropped by Tricare, leaving only CVS and Walgreens.
Many of these independent pharmacies are veteran-owned or founded businesses. Family pharmacies care about their customers. They bend over backwards to help, whether you are a veteran or not.
I wonder just how much Walgreens and CVS donated to the campaigns of those who made this decision? Mom and Pop stores are what made America great. Knowing that person behind the counter makes all the difference. That changes this month.
But it doesn’t have to. Contracts can be changed.
Write, email or call to your Congressman and Senators and demand independent pharmacies be included in the Tricare network.
Sarah Poelker, Effingham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.