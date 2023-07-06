We are all asked to give 100%
The Bishop of Springfield, Mo. placed a question to young students. The question was: “At what age do you become disciples and tell others about God?”
A 10-year-old boy replied: “When you feel the love of Jesus in your heart.”
What a profound answer. He got it. Wouldn’t that be amazing if we all got it, especially at such a young age?
In Matthew 10: 37-39 it states: “Whoever loves father or mother more than me is not worthy of me, and whoever loves son or daughter more then me is not worthy of me; and whoever does not take-up his cross and follow after me is not worthy of me. Whoever finds his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for my sake will find it.”
God wants us to give him 100%. Not 50% or 10%, but 100%. Is this possible? It is, but it will be a challenge; you will have to pay a price.
You will be ridiculed, especially by family and local community members. Saint Mother Teresa always said, “Just do it anyway.” Don’t be like Lot’s wife, when the angels told them they would be spared if they left the city. They were given strict orders not to turn back, but Lot’s wife did and was turned into salt.
So maybe you and I are somewhere God is trying to move us away from and he encourages us not to look back. We should not fall back into those bad habits or maybe we are in an unhealthy environment or relationship and he is encouraging us to move on and not look back because it could destroy us.
When I think about God calling us, I think of the pastors, the priests, the elders, those with authority at our churches. They are asked to give 100%, but they are not infallible, they are human, they fall, they fail. We should not get so discouraged with them, but we need to pray for them that they rise up again and be strong faithful leaders of their flocks. We need to pray for them to educate and be good examples of good leadership.
Remember they are human and they fall, they need our prayers to put them back into prayer and to sustain them. 100% is our goal, remember we are human, we fail, but we can get back up again. Scriptures and church family unity is where we need to be.
I ask this question to you and me:
“What did you do today to improve this world?”
That is a part of our 100%.
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
