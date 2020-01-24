Can you see the water trickling; no running down a stream of volcanic rock? Snow has colored the deep blacks and burgundies of the rigid rocks. Creating a picturesque seen of dynamics we cannot mentally fathom. Approximately 250 ft. below the water runs and makes its own path forming this deep gorge known as Devil’s Washbowl. Above on the plateau is a herd of cattle silhouetted with a back drop of the snow covered mountains. We tracked through paths of snow amongst the sage brush. Zig zagging back and forth to reach this beautiful work of God’s hands. My question is how did we get to be chosen to live in such a beautiful country? How is it possible to live in unison with such beauty, when we are not worthy? God gave us life so we can enjoy his beauty. Many will not be able to enjoy this beauty, because they will be chosen to be slaughtered by abortion. It will not be their choice to die.
The snow that covered the rocks is like the blindfolds people choose to wear to ignore that abortion is really the crucifixion of a real baby. The darkness of the rocks shows the real evil of this malicious action. Soon I will travel over 500,000 students and adults to march for the innocents. Everyone thinks they will have a better life if the burden (baby) is not allowed to enter into this beautiful world. They are so wrong; that baby is just like you and I. We are the ones forming the stream that works its way through the rocks. These are our struggles of life. Why shouldn’t that baby make its own choice on how it will form that path of life? There are so many willing to adopt and protect that baby.
What can you do? First you do not have to understand the dynamics behind the why someone wants or feels the need to have an abortion. We must show love to all because you may never know what that individual is going thru or being forced to do. You may have to zig and zag on paths that are unknown to you. Take the chance; go on a new path to help those that cannot speak for themselves. Write to your senators, pray at an abortion or planned parenthood clinic to end abortion. Have a baby shower for someone in need. You could also offer to watch someone’s children or get their groceries. Hold the hand of a scared young girl that is pregnant or the young man that fathered the child. Don’t be the reason they have an abortion by talking behind their back. Help out at shelters or family life centers. Please bring God on the journey with you and pray for an end to abortion, the #1 killer of humans. Abortion creates more mass murders then the HOLOCAUST. VOTE FOR PRO-LIFE CANDIDATES ONLY! Otherwise we will end up in the Devil’s Washbowl.
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.