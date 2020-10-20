All the Democrats are saying that this tax will fix everything and lower our property tax and if you believe this, l may have some ocean side property for sale cheap in Arizona.
When they passed the lottery system, this was supposed to ﬁx our broke school problems but our schools system is just as broke now or even more so than before. They raised our fuel tax, raised our income tax, legalized marijuana, legalized gambling. What next Governor? All these tax increases were supposed to fix our problems, but instead we are in worse shape than ever.
Now you want a progressive tax to fill more of you and your friend's pockets. We need people like Blaine Wilhour, Adam Niemerg, Darren Bailey or Mary Miller to stop this waste. We also need to get rid of Dick Durbin. He has been in office TOO long just like Mike Madigan. The only way these Democrats will learn how to spend OUR Money wisely is to STOP sending them our hard earned dollars.
This tax is another sure way to SEND our business to our neighboring states thus reducing our taxpayers. We need MORE business in iilinois not LESS so we get MORE tax dollars not less. Another way is to stop this pension so let’s vote All Republican this election to get this State and Country run like a business not a free for all for the politicians.
Charles Heuerman
Teutopolis
