We are writing this letter to educate our residents on Landfill 33 and its operator’s past history. For example, on December 1, 1994, there were nine counts of complaints filed against Landfill 33 due allegedly violating laws and regulations. Due to the violations, Landfill 33 was fined $27,500.00. Violations listed below:
Failing to maintain adequate daily coverage of landfill
Accepting waste without necessary permit
Causing or allowing waste in standing water
Failing to adequately control side access
Failing to control and collect litter
Failing to have sufficient on-site personnel
Failing to adequately spread and compact waste
Burning waste
Depositing waste from the top down
Four additional citations were filed between the dates of March 28, 2000 to June 29, 2007. Landfill 33 was found responsible and issued citations that resulted in fines ranging from $500 to $1000 each. Violations listed below were recurring:
Failing to cover refuse or waste remaining from previous operating day.
Failing to collect and contain litter from site at the end of each operating day
On November 27, 2019, people of the state filed another nine counts of complaints against Landfill 33 primarily due to water pollution. This case # 20-32 is still pending on Illinois Pollution Control board but, Landfill 33 is offering to pay only $18,000.00 in fines. In my opinion, this seems like a slap on the wrist for the severity of polluting surrounding local creeks. Violations listed below:
Water pollution
Offensive discharges
Offensive conditions
Violations of water quality standards
Water pollution hazard
Failing to obtain NPDES permit
Conducting waste disposal operation in violation of permit
Allowing leachate flow from a sanitary landfill operation into water of the state
Penalty for killing aquatic life
On September 18, 2018 and June 8, 2020 Landfill 33 received violations notice for detected landfill odors beyond the boundary of the subject property. Also on June 8, 2020, Landfill 33 received violations for tracking mud at the exit of subject property and on Illinois Route 33. All of these violations are against Illinois’ laws, board regulations, and permits.
Landfill 33’s continuing pattern of negligence and mis-management should not be acceptable to Effingham county and it’s residents. Effingham county needs a different solution for our waste and Landfill operations cannot be trusted with our health, safety, and environment.
Effingham County board members will be voting soon on allowing a site permit for new landfill site managed by the same operator of Landfill 33. We urge you to consider the repercussions of allowing the same operator of Crossroads Landfill to build a new landfill right off Route 33. Please do not allow another mismanaged landfill. Please submit a public comment to the County Clerk’s office or contact your county board members before 4 p.m. on February 8, 2021 to vote “NO” on the new Crossroads Landfill.
Jim and Carol Hoelscher, Teutopolis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.