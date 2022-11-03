When voters look at the Nov. 8 ballot, the first item they will see is “Illinois Amendment 1, Right to Collective Bargaining Measure.” It is bad law, and the advertising (as usual) does not give a clear explanation of what it is and what it does.
Amendment 1 adds language to Article I, Section 25 – the Bill of Rights – in the Illinois Constitution. The language purports to guarantee to “employees” the “fundamental right to organize and bargain collectively” for wages, hours, and working conditions, “and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.” No law shall be passed that “interferes with, negates, or diminishes” this right to bargain collectively over “terms and conditions of employment.” State or local right to work laws are prohibited.
I will vote NO on this question.
What’s important to know about Amendment 1?
It probably applies only to government employees. Even though it refers broadly to “Employees,” labor relations in the private sector are the subject of extensive federal law, and federal law regarding “interstate commerce” supersedes state and local laws and regulations, even constitutional provisions. Amendment 1 would give no new rights or protections to non-government employees. But most federal labor law does not apply to state and local governments, so state law is in charge.
It gives more bargaining power to government unions vis-à-vis their state and local government employers. Unions already represent over 90% of government workers in Illinois. Unlike in some states, they have the right to strike – except for public safety workers, like police and firemen. Amendment 1 explicitly gives collective bargaining units (unions) the new right to negotiate “to protect their economic welfare and safety at work,” in addition to wages, hours, and working conditions. Courts will have to interpret what the language means, but it definitely gives unions more leverage in negotiating with the government employers.
It will likely result in higher property taxes. If unions have more bargaining power, protected by the Constitution so that the legislature cannot intervene with new law, or the courts with judicial remedies, then unions will have more bargaining success, first and foremost resulting in higher wages and more generous benefits. One of Illinois state and local governments’ biggest financial problems is due to the Constitutional provision – Article XIII Section 5 – that public pension “benefits shall not be diminished or impaired.” Since it’s in the Constitution, our governments can do nothing to reduce the cost of the various pension systems. The effect of Amendment 1 would almost certainly be to aggravate the financial problems over time. And the only available solution is to raise taxes.
It could be used to override a number of existing state laws and local government ordinances. By one count, about 350 state laws could be rendered void because union contract provisions would now be superior to those laws. The laws cover items such as requiring background checks for employment, the qualifications and licensure of teachers, and, as mentioned, the prohibition of police and firemen strikes.
It definitely prevents Illinois from becoming a right-to-work state. Under federal law, states can enact legislation that gives persons the right to work at a job in a union shop without joining the union or paying dues. Currently 28 states have such a right-to-work guarantee. Amendment 1 prohibits passage of any right-to-work law or ordinance in Illinois.
Amendment 1 uses strong but vague language – that is a problem. Many words and phrases in it will be taken to the courts to be defined more precisely. No one can predict what the consequences will be. Since it would be in the Constitution itself, the interplay of “supreme law” of the state and the opinions of various judges at various times could be disruptive and expensive, as with the Pensions Clause. This provision really does not belong in the Constitution, where any mistakes can be altered only with difficulty. In my opinion, existing legal protections and public attitudes in Illinois make Amendment 1 unnecessary altogether.
Please give consideration to how Amendment 1 could make Illinois more difficult to operate, and more expensive for taxpayers. Already there are large businesses – Caterpillar, Boeing, Citadel, Tenneco – and many individuals and families with the means to do so that are leaving the state due to higher taxes and governance difficulties. Illinois declined in population from 2010 to 2021, according to the last census, one of only three states to do so. Those who are left end up paying more. Amendment 1 will not improve the situation.
Rick Siemer
Teutopolis
