Vote Mary Miller for 15th District
Watching the Democrat presidential primary process has conﬁrmed one thing – there is no one on the Democrat ticket who can beat President Donald Trump in the election.
But we should not take anything for granted. Everyone who supports the president needs to come out and vote. It is also important that we elect people to Congress who will support the president’s America First agenda.
What good is it to re-elect President Trump if we don’t elect candidates to Congress who will help him enact his agenda?
It is imperative for every Trump supporter to vote in the Republican primary on March 17 and vote for Mary Miller for Congress. She is the one candidate who will stand ﬁrm and support our President.
Mary Miller is not a career politician. She will stand with President Trump and she will put our country ﬁrst. On March 17, please vote for Mary Miller for Congress.
Susan Petty, Effingham
Trump Delegate
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.