I am an American, a card carrying Democrat and a resident of Effingham County. I am proud to be an American in spite of our problems, and I am proud to be a Democrat with high hopes in Mr. Biden but right now I am struggling to be proud of being a resident of Effingham County. Let me explain.
I grew up in the Effingham area on a small farm. I left for college and eventually moved to Washington State for school. I lived in Washington for 25 years taking care of children with cancer but moved back here 15 years ago to help with my aging parents as well as continue with my work with children at SIU. In the process, I and my wife bought a small part of the farm and developed a vineyard. I am invested in this community.
In the years I have been back, I have placed political signs on my property as an expression of my beliefs. I only place supportive signs, nothing negative or crude. This year, the first sign was stolen. The second was a wooden sign bolted to my vineyard post. This was initially spray painted to block the message, which I repainted. A week later, this sign was then cut down and stolen, my vineyard trellis was broken and vines dumped on the ground loaded with grapes, all to destroy my expression of a political belief.
The first amendment guarantees my right to free speech. I have a right to post political signs in my yard. I suspect these acts of vandalism were done to compensate for the fear of a failing presidency and the fear of a two party system, but I can only guess. I would be happy to discuss opposing views with anyone in a civil manner.
So, I am having a difficult time feeling proud of my county in which such behavior occurs regularly. I appreciate the helpfulness of the Effingham County Police Dept. and their willingness to look into the matter and I appreciate the encouragement of my neighbors but am disappointed in the destruction of my property and the blatant disregard of my 1st amendment right to free speech. I am saddened, I had expected better.
Dan Niebrugge
Effingham
