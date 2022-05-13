Use your time wisely
Tonight I reflected on the month of May being our Blessed Mothers month and Mothers day. As with every spring. Babies are everywhere. Baby Goslings waddle with their parents around the lake. Our baby mule Gus teases his momma and tries to take her halter off. Momma kitten is busy licking and cleaning those little fur balls. Mothers are so resilient. They are always multi tasking. Directing us, feeding us, scolding us, playing with us, there duty is endless. How can we honor our Mothers? Easily by obeying the fourth commandment: Honor thy Father and mother. This goes from childhood to old age. When we are young we must obey them, unless they are not following Gods law.
When they are elderly we must respect them and take time to visit them and care for them.
Over the years I have heard the saying so many times: I am too busy, I don’t have enough time.
Questions for you: Do you like to watch Netflix till 3 a.m.? Do you like to golf often? What is it that is something really easy that you do all the time? Could you give it up to visit the elderly one time or give it up 15 minutes early to read the bible? We are in a world that wants us to stay busy to keep us further away from the good Lord. He always is waiting patiently for us to give of our time and talents and spend some precious time with him.
In the book “The too-busy book,” by Linda Andersen, it states: “Yes we need both speedboats and tugboats. But we need more tugboats. More happy chugging, more skipping along, more fancy-free movement, and a cheerful heart; more time to watch fireflies after dark and swim at daybreak just for the fun of it. So I will stroll more, stop often, linger longer, and I will drink deeply from the cup of abundance my heavenly Father holds to my lips. And there will be time enough. More then enough.”
So it is time we look at our busyness and reflect on the items we do not need anymore and delete a few of them that are actually wasting our time mentally and physically. Give yourself credit. You are not superwoman or superman. You are an individual with time and talent and must realize that you need to remove the extra fluff in your life. Use that time wisely to read the bible or study.
Use that time to visit with your parents or grandparents. Time is endless with availability. Honor your father and mother with precious time, honor the good Lord with spending more time with his word and just learn.
Just remember to eliminate the fluff you do not need. Thank you mothers for all you do.
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
