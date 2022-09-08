Use Faith and Reason to get beyond the bumps
I had a flat tire on the truck. Luckily, I had to move some horses around and noticed it before I left the driveway. So, of course, it got me thinking.
The tire cannot carry the heavy weight of the truck unless it is capable of holding air. It needs nothing else but air to help keep it inflated to tolerate the rotation of the tires down the road. Whether the surface is hot or cold, slick or rough. The fullness of the tire is determined by the air in the tire.
As I pray before the altar, I ask of the Holy Spirit to fill me with the love and guidance that I will need to endure the tough roads that lie ahead of me. I realize I do not need all these material things to get me thru all the curves and rough surfaces.
So it is time in America that we come to the realization that money and all the material things will not get us a foot into or even closer to the gates of heaven. It will be necessary for us to start eliminating or letting some of the obstacles, such as material items controlling our lives. Maybe we should pick some items that have no purpose and eliminate them from our lives.
Let us deflate the bulky items from our lifestyle and fill our hearts with the power to ask for the Holy Spirit to guide us and direct us down the bumpy road. Each of us will turn down different roads, but that is where we must rely on the Spirit for guidance. We must talk to the Spirit as if they are our best friend.
Don’t be afraid of what obstacles are placed in front of you. Just use Faith and Reason to get beyond the bumps and curbs that may throw you off course. But you got this, just ask to be filled with the Holy Spirit to help you to float above and beyond all the trials you will endure.
Don’t let your tire deflate, fix the holes, refill and go again.
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
Child welfare workers are heroes
Fred Rogers once said, “anyone who does anything to help a child in his life is a hero to me.”
That’s how I view child welfare workers, as heroes.
There are currently more than 20,000 children in the care of Illinois’ DCFS. The state is the legal “guardian” of these children, and as citizens of Illinois that makes them our responsibility, too. We rely on the child welfare workforce to ensure that we fulfill our responsibilities to care for these children.
Unfortunately, we don’t give the thousands of child welfare workers in our communities the recognition they deserve for the challenging and often un-noticed job they do to help struggling children and families.
The current workforce crisis is greatly impacting child welfare professionals who are being asked to “do more” with less support. In one day, a worker may have to help a family navigate access to community services, appear in family court, and set-up special education services each for a different child in his/her care. They continue to do the work because they care. Illinois’ child welfare system isn’t perfect. Change is needed, but let’s not forget those who are in the trenches every day trying to do what’s best for our most vulnerable children.
September 12 – 16 is Child Welfare Worker Appreciation Week, and I’m asking you to show your appreciation for these workers in your community. Acknowledge them as the heroes they are, and thank them for going above and beyond for Illinois’ children and families.
Mike Bertrand, Belleville, Illinois
