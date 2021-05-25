Urge companies to make ethical vaccines
The COVID-19 vaccine was never meant to be a forced vaccine but I’m hearing from people who are being pressured to get vaccinated by friends, family, and work. For anyone who wants to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines, I highly recommend reading the online article entitled, “The Morality of Receiving Abortion-Derived Vaccines” by Fr. Leon Pereira, O.P., who is a medical doctor and moral theologian.
He is very aware that some people, especially those in the vulnerable category, out of necessity will get the vaccine but he is encouraging anyone who is against the use of fetal cell lines (whether they get vaccinated or not) to write the government and pharmaceutical companies to voice their opposition.
These companies are capable of making ethical vaccines without the use of fetal cell lines and should be required to do so.
Here is a list of the three main pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. that currently produce the COVID-19 vaccine: Johnson and Johnson, One Johnson and Johnson Plaza, New Brunswick, NJ 08933; Moderna, 200 Technology Square, Cambridge, MA 02139; and Pfizer Inc., 235 East 42nd Street, New York City, NY 10017.
Nancy Bence, Effingham
