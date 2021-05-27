I'd be happy to be proved wrong, but the Unit 40 board decision to ban do-rags in the schools smacks of white panic over headwear that makes them think about "scary Black people." How else to explain this totally arbitrary decision?
This is really embarrassing stuff for the 21st century and really embarrassing for Effingham. Time to join the gloriously diverse world that our children will inherit despite their parents' outdated fears.
Chris Kade
Effingham
