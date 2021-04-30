Effingham Unit #40 aspires to be a learning environment where all students feel welcomed and included. We do not tolerate nor ignore allegations of racism, and we thoroughly investigate and take action when warranted on every complaint and concern that is brought to our attention. Both the Board and Administration were very surprised to learn of the comments and unfortunate experiences reported during the April 26, 2021 Board of Education meeting.
No person should ever have to endure any form of discrimination, including racism. Effingham Unit #40 will continue to work to support all of our students to reach their full potential and will do everything that we can to make a positive impact on our student’s lives. The District will continue to assess processes and procedures to respond to these types of situations. Discrimination and hate will not be tolerated in Unit #40. Unfortunately, we cannot comment publicly about specific incidents involving students, including the current allegations by parents.
Mark Doan
Unit 40 Superintendent
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.