Trusting the Word of God

The scribes of the American Standard Bible took out “Christ” and inserted Him.

Philippians 4:13 in King James reads, “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.”

“Him” can’t do all things. Only Christ is given all power in Heavan and Earth. (Matthew 28:18.)

Luke 20:46: “Beware of the scribes ...” Luke 11:44: “Woe unto you scribes ...”

This only strengethens my belief the King James Holy Bible is the infallible Word of God.

Loy Cash, Effingham

