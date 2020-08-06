Trusting the Word of God
The scribes of the American Standard Bible took out “Christ” and inserted Him.
Philippians 4:13 in King James reads, “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.”
“Him” can’t do all things. Only Christ is given all power in Heavan and Earth. (Matthew 28:18.)
Luke 20:46: “Beware of the scribes ...” Luke 11:44: “Woe unto you scribes ...”
This only strengethens my belief the King James Holy Bible is the infallible Word of God.
Loy Cash, Effingham
