Folks, when our ancestors came to America, times sure were different than now.
President Trump wants immigrants to come here legally, go through the background checks, do the red tape. Nothing racist about this. His own wife, our firts lady, came here legally. She did the background check, did all the red tape, put herself through school, got a job as a model before meeting her husband, our President Trump now.
We must never forget 9-11, as no guns were used. Also, over last weekend in Chicago, did you see the lives that were lost and the people that were wounded but the media ignores? Yes, Chicago has strict gun laws.
Lois Neal
Effingham
P.S.
Charity belongs at home. We have our own people here that need help and cannot get it. THey should come before illegal immigrants.
