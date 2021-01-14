In reference to the Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 front page story, “Voices from the heartland on America’s dark day,” by Bill Ketter.
It says, “At the rally, Trump stirred the hordes with false rhetoric about a rigged election.”
Trump rallies had multitudes while Biden was hiding in the basement.
Trump has fought corruption, gave to the people and stood up to them. Those who should be helping him instead are persecuting him. “...all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.” 2 Timothy 3:12.
As for free speech, if they can do it to the president they can do it to us. Some can’t stand the truth.
Pastor Loy Cash, Effingham
