Tricare, the military health insurer, informed me that effective this month, the family pharmacy where I do business will no longer accept my insurance. I called the independent pharmacies in town and every single one is being dropped by Tricare, leaving only CVS and Walgreens.
Many of these independent pharmacies are veteran-owned or founded businesses. Family pharmacies care about their customers. They bend over backwards to help, whether you are a veteran or not.
I wonder just how much Walgreens and CVS donated to the campaigns of those who made this decision? Mom and Pop stores are what made America great. Knowing that person behind the counter makes all the difference. That changes this month. But it doesn't have to. Contracts can be changed.
Write, email or call to your Congressman and Senators and demand independent pharmacies be included in the Tricare network.
Sarah Poelker
Effingham
