Please … please … please … Pilot … please step up to your responsibility in the community! Another story, “Stuck Truck” appears in an issue of the Effingham Daily News. (Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, page A1.) Another semi attempted to make a turnaround to get back to Pilot Travel Center. Again, the sheriff’s department, law enforcement, firefighters and/or private citizens came to the aid of a driver who inadvertently missed the righthand turn at the intersection to gain an entry into your parking lot.
Those who only follow the incidents in the local paper may conclude these are isolated incidents. Well you are wrong. As someone who lives in the area, this occurs night and day daily. Trucks have traveled down country roads, private lanes, county roads and Route 45 in search of a turnaround.
Pilot, your patrons have flocked to your site off I-57 and I-70 for many years and yet you have failed to address the serious traffic problem. A small sign for trucks drivers to turn is not a valid, legitimate claim that you have attempted to solve the problem. Could a truck entry on the north side and a huge sign that would stand out amid the busy intersection help correct the issue?
Please, address this traffic problem before there is a fatality.
Mary Deters, Effingham
