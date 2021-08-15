Tonight I was so intrigued by one of the pillars that is support for the altar. This is very small. But each detail was carefully thought out and designed. Very intricate details.
As I am thinking about this, I am thinking about the human body. GOD NEVER MAKES JUNK ... Each of our bodies are made so intricately. Every cell has a purpose. GOD thought out each and every detail to perfect you.
Think of how the brain helps heal other parts of the body. When one part of the body is not functioning properly, other parts grow stronger and take over to help the healing process. How complex the body is, but when we are sick we see a doctor and ask him to heal us. He tells us what to do and gives us treatment for healing.
Recently, there has been so much negativity within the churches and our society. This brings the defenses up of others to fight for what they think is right.
There is nothing wrong with trying to fight for what you think it is right. This usually helps us heal, but lately there is no listening going on. Just Negative Nellies and calling names. Their are always two sides of the story, not just one.
To heal, we need to get down on our knees and surrender it to God and ask Him to take care of everything. Think of God as a doctor... you don't go to a doctor and tell him.
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.