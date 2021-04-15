To Marilyn Wirth: Democrats are not ‘evil.’ Your ‘opinion’ divides us further
I’m deeply disturbed by Marilyn Wirth’s newest “opinion” piece. (“How I separate the right from the left,” April 14, 2021.) Not only are many of her claims factually incorrect, such as the claim about Hitler, but pieces like “How I Separate the Right from the Left” only further divides our political discourse. Lines like, “There are human, and yes, even demonic forces, who will want to lie and deceive in order to gain control of the masses” do not help us to see each other as human beings.
It is clear from her piece that she believes all Democrats are evil. This is the type of garbage that led to the Capitol Insurrection on January 6th.
I implore all involved to be more cognizant of what is getting printed. While I’m sure Ms. Wirth’s “columns” generate a lot of clicks, I do not believe it is worth it when she is advocating one side as “evil.” I really tire of being told that anything that I believe is evil. I know that many other people in our community feel the same as I do.
Finally, to Ms. Wirth, not all Democrats are evil. Every one of your columns is the same and it’s getting old. “Democrats are bad while Republicans are good. Praise the Lord and Reagan.”
Please, take some time to read Democratic platforms and try to understand them. You may find that, with your “Christian” values, you may start to agree with some of them.
Clark Phillips, Altamont
I’m scared seeing what Biden is doing
I’m scared! Scared to turn on the national news each day. Every day the president has a new program to present. Started the day after he took office, eliminating pipelines, the wall, and numerous other things.
This continues each day.
Just this past week one day it was the gun owners, next day the supreme court must be reorganized, next day he wants the pentagon purged. It sounds like the farmers will be the next target, changing inheritance laws and limiting the number of cows a farmer can own due to the methane gas they emit.
How long will it be before the churches will be the next target, saying they will lose their tax exemptions if they don’t condone abortion and the LGBT way of life?
I can’t imagine what will be left after four years in office. It’s just a shame that the real problems are being ignored. Cities and businesses are being burned and thousands of children on the border are huddled together with their lives in the balance.
Our own children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be left with only a government debt that is beyond our imagination.
Numerous people say they don’t watch the news any more, it’s too depressing. And that’s sad when folks don’t even realize what’s taking place.
Janice Heiden, Mason
Thanks to those who voted
I would like to thank all the Teutopolis Unit 50 voters who voted for me, 417 to be exact (20.20%). I also want to congratulate Michael Ritchie (22.09%), Courtney Tegler (29.89%), and Erin Ordner (27.81%) for winning their seats, which I lost.
Teutopolis voters who wanted their opinion to matter voted and the rest voted by their silence with a turnout of just 21.24% compared to 78% in the previous Presidential Election. It is typical that this election has a much lower turnout. Still, 25% – 30% is more typical of this election. Call it the Trump fatigue.
Realistically, the Presidential election in Illinois is already decided before we vote. Still, it is super important to vote and the turnout of the Presidential election is evident of that in most people’s mind. I would argue, on the local level, the school board election is much more important for turnout. This is the vote that your vote makes a difference! Property taxes, curriculum, teachers, administrative staff, buildings, etc. are all affected by the vote for School Board.
If turnout were 78% for this election, majority of opinions would matter! Everyone wants their opinion to matter but the way it stands, only 21.24% really thought theirs should.
I urge you all to make ALL elections as important as the Presidential Election.
Thank you and God Bless!
Brandon Pals, Teutopolis
