It used to be folks would be proud to say they lived in Illinois. What’s not to love – beautiful farms, busy factories, dynamic small towns, eye-popping Chicago, the lakefront, museums and boat harbors. But things are different now. Forty years of Big City Democrats dominating our lawmaking has wrought awful changes, none worse than those of the legislative session that ended June 2.
The prior session made abortions free to Medicaid recipients and state employees. This session made it legal through nine months of pregnancy, and dropped requirements that abortions be performed by doctors, and that abortion facilities undergo state inspections! Now that’s “looking out for women,” isn’t it? Conscience protections for medical personnel not wishing to assist in abortions are no more in Illinois (effective January 2020).
What are these legislators smoking (or drinking)? It is surely not the cup of kindness!
Well, you can stew in your own juices, or you can join other Illinoisans disgusted by these and other laws. Sign up to attend the 4th Annual Illinois Conservative Union (ICU) Conference in Bolingbrook: Strategy 2019 – Illinois IN PLAY! It features speakers on election integrity, avoiding the pitfalls of candidacy in Illinois, and more. Go to ILPAC.org for details and registration.
If you are tired of being victimized by a state government that doesn’t represent your values, join with others who share your concerns.
“Everything is possible. The impossible just takes longer.” (Dan Brown)
Jane Ryan Carrell
Secretary, Illinois Conservative Union
Roscoe, IL
