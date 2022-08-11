"Simplify" and "holistically" are two words that come to mind. How can we simplify our lives and holistically live our lives?
Let's start with the material items. Think about all the things you have that are materials. Start in one area and pick up an item. Ask yourself, what is this item's purpose? Does it have a function and serve a need in my life? If it does not you need to eliminate that item. If you want to live holistically, everything needs to have a purpose and a function in your life, if not just send it down the road. Even if it was a gift. It has done it's part, now it may be time to move it out.
Do you really need 30 pairs of jeans? Do you really need 30 pairs of socks? Do you really need that many hammers or screwdrivers? Do you really need all those gadgets when one can do the trick?
Then let's turn to the personal baggage. Do you really need to hold onto that grudge? Do you even remember why you have it? Do you really need to keep hashing that old mistake you made 20 or 30 years ago? Release yourself and let it get off the hook.
Do you really think in God's eyes you are not good enough? Wrong, He loves you unconditionally, so get rid of those thoughts. Remember you are made in His likeness and image.
Do you really think that God will not forgive you of your sins? Wrong again, all you need to do is ask for forgiveness.
When we live simply and get rid of all our extra useless baggage, we will have more free time for family, prayer, and just living in God's beauty. We will also be able to taste the air, run barefoot in the grass, and smell the delicious aroma of the beautiful flowers. We will be able to have more time to share with children and family members. Most of all we will have more time to pray and spend with our good Lord Jesus.
Time on earth is too short, so let's simplify and live it out holistically. God gave us everything we need. He will always provide for us. As long as we ask. Pray and adore our good Lord unceasingly.
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
