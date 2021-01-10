In response to the Jan. 8 article, "Miller apologizes for Hitler reference":
Since newly-elected Congresswomen Mary Miller wants to begin the discussion with the virtues of Hitler, let’s start there.
I will begin with a quote from a study of the lives of a group of ordinary Germans under the Third Reich in "They Thought They Were Free: The Germans, 1933-45" by Milton Mayer:
"Your friend the baker was right ... the whole process ... was above all diverting. It provided an excuse not to think for people who did not want to think anyway ... Most of us did not want to think about fundamental things and never had. There was no need to. Nazism gave us some dreadful, fundamental things to think about — we were decent people — and kept us so busy with continuous changes and ‘crises’ and so fascinated, yes, fascinated, by the machinations of the ‘national enemies,’ without and within, that we had no time to think about these dreadful things that were growing, little by little, all around us. Unconsciously, I suppose, we were grateful. Who wants to think?"
While history does not repeat itself, it often rhymes.
It is time to think long and hard about Congresswoman Miller's remarks and our role in all of this as voters. Are we the baker, who, in 1933 could not muster the courage to speak out about things we recognize as wrong?
If we do not have the courage to speak up now, how far does it have to go?
Ryan Weber
Teutopolis
