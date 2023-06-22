What do you see when you see the color red? How does it make you feel when you see the color red? Many restaurants are decorated in the color red because its color seems to make you hungry. Do you see the flag, which represents the blood shed? Do you see the bleeding heart of Jesus or Mary? Does it remind you of the strength of a fire truck?
Red can take our minds in so many directions. But it reminds me of faith, strength and courage.
Have you ever thought about your mission here on Earth? Are you spinning circles by being dogged down by all the anxieties and worldly hurts?
Most organizations or businesses write a mission statement. Have you ever seriously thought about writing your own mission statement for your life here on Earth? Where would we begin?
Seems for me the good Lord may be expecting me to put some services or statements in there I may or may not feel comfortable doing. What if he wants me to become a priest, deacon or sister? I think I would start a conversation and ask why do You want me to do these things? I am not capable. I don't have the knowledge. You want me to get married and have children? No way!!!! What if He just wanted you to visit his homebound child of God? Would you turn him down?
On a serious note, the color red reminds us of all the bloodshed. Especially Jesus coming to save us. He had His mission mapped out for Him and He fulfilled it so we could fulfill ours. Jesus was bold enough to die for us.
Can we each be bold enough to ask to write our personal mission statement? Doesn't matter how we write it. We just need to get out of our comfy zone and start living out the mission we were assigned. Please pray to discern what your actual mission is. Yours and mine will not be the same, but still have the same purpose as to our journey to get on the road to heaven.
So truthfully have you ever thought of your life as a mission? Do you treat everyone as if they are a part of your mission? Let us get on our knees and pray for guidance to follow His mission to get us to the same place He sits at the right hand of the Father.
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
