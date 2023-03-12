There you are!
Martha Fearday was laid to rest. Her funeral mass was so full and enriched with the heavens and all the love she showered everyone with. The music was angelic. The homilies and eulogies choked me up.
Here is one statement that described Martha to a “T”: Martha was a “Hey, there you are!” kind of person. She was not a “Hey, here I am” kind of person. Martha was a giving soul, she knew she was made for more. Her life was joyful. She suffered in joy. Her response was YES to her call of Holiness.
This song best describes her life:
“In the morning when I rise, my day goes off, give me Jesus.
“When days are gone and life is done, give me Jesus.
“You can have this whole world, give me Jesus.”
My heart goes out to their entire family. She was such an inspirational joy to be around.
I feel this is a test, questioning whether I have even remotely come close to saying yes to do God’s will. Trust is such a major issue. How do we talk to God? How do I trust his small nudges? Should I act upon if all of a sudden I think about someone. The answer is to only act on if it is something God would do. Those little things can be Holy Moments.
If you have a friend come to you, just as a feeling, I would suggest that you call or visit that person because I am sure they need to hear your voice or just visit them. God shows us many Holy Moments. Are you open to do his will? Are you open to giving him your all?
At Martha’s funeral it was proof enough that heaven is for REAL and Martha will be OK. This Lent I am trying to read more, trying to bring the knowledge of others to reality by reading more information about God’s promises and love for us.
But most of all I would like to mimic Martha, that when her parents brought her to be baptized, she loved Jesus from that moment on. I would like to deepen my personal relationship with him and love him like no other. I would like to be that kind of person that says: “There you are!”
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
