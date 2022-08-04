Tonight I am struggling. So many prayer requests. So many problems in the world. So many in distress. So many evils against each other. I feel anger reeking havoc on my chest at times.
Then I am reminded. There is joy in suffering. We must remind ourselves to offer our sacrifices up for another higher purpose. It is human nature when we are hurt by others to speak against them.
In James 4:6-10 it reads: "God resists the proud, but gives grace to the humble." Be subject therefore to God, but resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Draw near to God, and He will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands, you double-minded. Be sorrowful, and mourn, and weep; let your laughter be turned into mourning, and your joy into sadness. Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and He will exalt you.
Remember you do not have control of what others think about you. You do not have control over how others act. You do not have control of the past or the future. You do have control over the goals you set.
You do have control over your actions. You do have control over how you handle situations and what boundaries to set. You do have control over taking that step and asking for help. You do have control over praying to God for the gifts and direction you need to direct your life.
Therefore be humble and pave the way for healing yourself and redirecting your life to focus on our good Lord Jesus Christ. It is very healing for yourself if someone has hurt you to: pray for them everyday for two weeks to have the things for them that you want out of life. Such as: Making it to heaven, peace, joy, happy faithful life on earth. Happy family and whatever your desires are for yourself.
God will heal and exalt you. Cast out the devil by saying: "Get behind me devil, in Jesus name I pray. Amen."
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
