This letter is a personal thank you to two valuable professionals from our community, who took the time to write about the value of nursing in in the May 11 newspaper. I believe I speak for many in our nursing profession when I respond to Dr. Naam’s recognition of and respect for the nurse as a compassionate, educated, competent professional.
I also want to draw attention to the article written by Linda Ruholl about the often underappreciated role of the public health nurse. Ms. Ruholl, who has practiced nursing in many roles including nursing education, continues to educate while disseminating the carefully researched information that she shares with us.
Both of these authors are community treasures who deserve recognition. I also want to thank all nurses for their dedicated service to those in need of care, especially during the exceedingly difficult past two years.
Carol Warfield, RN, APRN
Effingham
