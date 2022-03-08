We are fast running out of time. The time to prevent World War III is today!
Putin is no different than Hitler and today Biden and our NATO allies are no different than Neville Chamberlain.
Putin is violating International Law ... no different than Hitler. Hundreds of innocent people are being killed every day with illegal weapons by the Russians.
I applaud the actions taken to date, but it is not enough. We need to stop buying Russian oil. We also need to join with our allies to put in place a no fly zone. And if that is not effective then we need to commit military assets.
Yes, stopping the purchase of Russian oil will increase our cost of living. But is it cheaper to experience higher prices today or experience the costs of war and the cost of American lives tomorrow?
I was watching the World Wars three-part series on the History Channel and cannot believe the similarity between today and the Nazi rise to power. Putin is Hitler. But the question now is Biden our Churchill or is he our Chamberlain? And is the U.S. and NATO today walking down the same path Europe took prior to World War II?
Action is the lesser of two evils. Let's save civilization by action today and not repeat history. The world could have stopped Hitler ... and today we can stop Putin!
Write or call your elected representatives today to urge they take action now!
Darrell Dunteman
Bushnell, IL
(I grew up near Shumway.)
