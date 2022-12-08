Advent, the new year of the church. What are you working towards this new year? Are you praying for more knowledge or wisdom? Are you praying for lots of monetary gifts for you to open this holiday season? There is no need to go to extremes or overboard on the price of the gifts. It is great to be a giver, but not necessary to go overboard.
In Wisdom 13:1-5 states: "Anyone who does not know God is simply foolish. Such people look at the good things around them and still fail to see the Living God. They have studied the things He made, but they have not recognized the One who made them. Instead, they suppose that the gods who rule the world are fire or wind or storm or the circling stars or rushing water or the heavenly bodies. People were so delighted with the beauty of these things that they thought they must be God's, But they should have realized that these things have a master and that He is much greater than all of them, for He is the creator of the beauty, and He created them. Since people are amazed at the power of these things, and how they behave, they ought to learn from them that their Maker is far more powerful. When we realize how vast and beautiful the creation is, we are learning about the Creator at the same time."
We must question ourselves during this season. Are we really celebrating the reason for the season or are we worshipping idols such as money, alcohol, lavish gifts and on and on?
God came into this world to save us from each of our own selfish desires to have everything of this world. So please don't be misled by the idols of this world. Let us take the time this season to recognize the reason for the season. Jesus should be our center focus this season.
So let's open our hearts and remember JESUS IS THE REASON FOR THE SEASON. Let us focus on the Christ child and how He came into this world with nothing. He is the one and only that we are to worship.
We need to take a step back and reanalyze all our blessings. Maybe we need to realize He is in nature everywhere. We just need to see Him in each of the things that we love and BELIEVE.
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
