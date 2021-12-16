They have got movies of the end, before the rapture and after, they think it will be like. Did you ever think how fast that will be? If you blink your eyes, it doesn't give you much time to do anything at all. You don't have time to pray, or say goodbye, give someone a hug, or say I love you. We will just be gone, to be with Jesus. We don't know when that day will be. The King James Bible says the father only knows.
We can see the signs, Jesus told us in the bible. One is people turning away from his words. Making up new laws and rules to fit their ways, away from Jesus. Do you think Jesus will judge the world by the King James Bible, and just say oh, say the year 2000 got to go by a new man's bible? I don't think so. Hell's door will be wide open for them, and no way out. Wake up and see through the devil's lies before it is too late.
If you are taken or left behind it will be a new world for both, one home with Jesus, what a great day that will be no more pain and a new body. For the people left behind it won't be so good, it may be good for a while, till the antichrist gets his full power, and got to get the chip, to buy or sell anything, it will go bad fast. If you take the mark of the satan you are doomed to hell. Jesus said so.
I know people don't want to hear about this. That is why we have so many "feel good" churches and pastors. Pay your money: We will make you feel good. But they are leading many away from Jesus. They can change words in a song from Jesus to He. There is a lot more. Wake up, the rapture may only be a blink of an eye away, are you ready?
Ronald D. Cress
Strasburg
