What we are witnessing now is the precursor of Armageddon. Webster: The last battle between the powers of good and evil. Before the day of judgement ...
Matt 24:33: "So likewise ye, when ye shall see all these things, know that it is near, even at the doors."
This "woke" abortion (murder) lies, crime, is actually an attack on God and our God given country (constitution).
Eph 6:12: "For we wrestle not against flesh & blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Verse 13: "where fore take unto you the whole armor of God that ye may be able to withstand, in the evil day ..."
Isa 55:6: "Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near."
Pastor Loy Cash
Effingham
