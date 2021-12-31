Adoration: Tonight I was not able to attend adoration. Instead I had the privilege of adoring my beautiful grandchildren for the last couple of days, while their parents made a get away. Christmas day has come and gone for another year. But Christmas is just the beginning of our celebrations in church. We sang happy birthday to Jesus on Christmas day with 1 candle on it. The kiddos said that is not near enough candles Mammy. We told them we are celebrating his birth each year, so we are celebrating his first coming each year.
All those surveys out there say: Christmas time is the highest attendance in church of all the year. Why is this? Are we each trying to renew a relationship with Our Lord?
For many years I did not understand what it meant to stop worshiping other Gods. I thought I only worshiped one God. Then I learned that the Gods may be things. Examples of these things are: love of money, love of power, jewelry, shopping, work, sports ,porn, sexual promiscuity, alcohol, drugs, cigarettes, movie stars, gambling, could be addictions like soda, over indulging in good things. Things we put first before our Lord.
This year did you receive a bunch of gifts that were monetary or the thing you had to have? Did we remember it was Jesus's birthday? He loved us so much he came as one of us. The key word is LOVE. Do you feel you have committed some of these sins and have broken your relationship with him, therefore you distance yourself and are ashamed? Do you try rationalizing or blaming someone or someone else? Well back to the key word: LOVE. All we have to do is ask for forgiveness and sin no more. Just the same as the woman he met at the well. He knew she had many husbands, but he forgave her and said: GO AND SIN NO MORE. He wants us to know he would like to repair that relationship with him right now. Don't let your past control you. We all are sinners, we have all done things wrong. Who is to say your sin is worst then their sin? Only God is too be the judge, but he wants us to amend our relationship with him by us asking for forgiveness and sinning no more. So this New Year let's try and ask for forgiveness, confess our sins and vow to amend our lives. Remember no sin is beyond his forgiveness. So let's celebrate his first birthday by renewing our relationship with him and asking for forgiveness. HE LOVES US UNCONDITIONALLY!
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
