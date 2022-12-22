The greatest gift we can give
As we await Jesus’s coming, we must realize what the greatest gift we can give. The gift is not monetary, it is not physical (something that you can hold.) It is forgiveness. Forgiveness of those that have hurt you, whether big or small offenses. It may be the forgiveness of yourself of past offenses. Some may have been buried for years and keep festering. We can compare them to acid as Chris Stefanik states in his Advent Series on Forgiveness. When we do not forgive someone or ourselves it is like acid in a bottle that overflows and burns someone. When we forgive, it is as if the acid begins to clear up and not overflow.
One way to overcome this is to imagine you are hanging on the cross next to Jesus. The bad thief is condemning Jesus. You are acting as the good thief and say: “Forgive them Lord for they no not what they do.”
Imagine all the people whom have wronged you are at the foot of your cross. Now imagine that in the book of life your name is at the top of the page. All of those that wronged you are all on this list. You then ask the Lord to forgive them for they know not what they do and ask him to tear out that page and clear them of their offenses.
In Matthew 6:14-15, it states: “If you forgive others the wrong they have done to you, your father in heaven will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others, then your Father will not forgive the wrongs you have done.”
So this Christmas let us give the gift of forgiveness, whether of yourself or others. No matter how severe or minor the offense we must forgive, we do not have to forget.
In reality the one who hurt us has no idea what they did and may not care. The problem is it hurts you and then the acid flips over and burns others.
As we await the coming of the Christ child close your eyes and pray for forgiveness. Ask God to take that pain and suffering from your heart. Ask God for the grace of forgiveness. Remember the greatest gift we ever received was Jesus and then he died on the Cross to forgive our sins. To forgive is to set a prisoner free and then realize that prisoner is us. By: Lewis Smedes.
This season let Jesus say to you: “Your sins are forgiven.” and “MY CHILD YOU WILL BE WITH ME IN PARADISE.”
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
