Returning unclaimed property is a priority every day at the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office.
Illinois’ unclaimed property program — also known as ICash — is one of the state’s oldest consumer protection initiatives, and the treasurer’s office is charged with safeguarding unclaimed property until it can be returned to its rightful owner, no matter how long that might take.
Unclaimed property includes the contents of overlooked safe deposit boxes, unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, and unused rebate cards. We hold more than $3.5 billion in unclaimed property.
Since 2015, we have returned more than $1.6 billion, a record-setting amount for the program that was established in 1961.
There are some whimsical tidbits to be found inside our unclaimed property database, where you can search your name, or the name of a business, church, or nonprofit, to see if we have money that belongs to you.
For example, special days in February also highlight President George Washington and President Abraham Lincoln. Unsurprisingly, our database shows hundreds of entries under each name. There even is money for a person named Abraham Lincoln. The name George Washington appears more than 100 times. Dozens of additional properties are connected to Lincoln, Illinois, or Washington, Illinois. Many properties from Washington County are on the list, as well.
Valentine and Rose entries are off the chart, but there's no Groundhog or Punxsutawney.
We have returned money to a wide range of organizations. These include animal shelters and corporations; the American Cancer Society and the Geographic Society of Chicago; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Shriners Hospitals for Children; and Lutheran Social Services and Catholic Charities.
We have surprised families with enough money to put a roof on a house or a child through college. We’ve minted a few millionaires and recently set a record by returning $11 million to the heirs of a blue-collar worker who no one ever suspected had amassed such wealth.
All of these offer inspiring stories. However, there is a special place for certain items, certainly none more so than military medals and the Purple Heart.
Just as I am proud to say that no other administration has returned more unclaimed property dollars, I am humbled and honored to know that no other administration has returned more military medals, especially the Purple Heart.
These medals personify honor, sacrifice, and duty. They are the most difficult items to return because neither the Armed Forces nor the federal government maintains a comprehensive list of awardees.
We have returned seven of these honors to the service member or their survivors. Four served in Vietnam, two in World War II, and one in Korea. They held different roles in the military, including as an infantryman, reconnaissance scout, specialist, and rifleman. Five were in the Army, one was a Marine, and one an Air Force pilot shot down over France in 1944.
To each of them, we are eternally grateful.
Michael W. Frerichs
Illinois State Treasurer
