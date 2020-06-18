What a disappointment it was to read the article recently in the Efﬁngham Daily News, that the Efﬁngham City Council had given up the fight, and given a victory to the Freedom from Religion Foundation (FFRF) of Madison, Wisconsin. It's certainly possible that Dan Barker and his wife Annie Gaylor, and her mother Anne Nicol Gayior had a nice celebration for another victory.
Apparently the FFRF had threatened to take the City of Effingham to court over a mural previously painted in the tunnel leading from the Effingham High School to the football field, depicting highlights of the community. The FFRF is very good at threatening people and communities with court action. That is a big part of how their 501 (c) (3) educational organization stays afloat.
But they don't always win the cases that go to court. Many of them are either thrown out or defeated. That's why I was disappointed in the Effingham City Council for not putting up a ﬁght against this atheist organization.
When Jamie Stang-Ellis painted the mural on the tunnel wall, she was merely painting pictures of the community that she had been asked to represent in the mural. Painting pictures of the community that she is proud of and that most of the residents of the city are proud of. The cross that she represented in the mural has been a part of the Effingham community since 2001. The "Cross at the Crossroads" is literally known nationwide as a landmark in people's travels.
My wife and l have traveled extensively throughout the U.S., and when we're asked where we're from, we tell them "Effingham, lllinois — where the big white cross is" and it is amazing how many people say, "Oh yeah, we comment on that every time we go through there." And not once has anyone said, ”Oh yeah, we are so offended by that" or "l can't believe they have that cross right there by the interstate, it's so offensive."
in my opinion, Jamie-Stang Ellis was not thinking about the "Establishment Clause” or the "Free Excercise Clause" when she represented a very visible and notable landmark of our community.
And l doubt that she was thinking about the "State Action Requirement" when she finished the beautiful mural. l would imagine that she just took great pride in what she had done.
As a previous editorial writer asked, what will the City Council do when the FFRF comes after the nativity scene in the courthouse lawn or the iighted depiction of the nativity in Community Park? Will the opinion of one resident change all that forever as well? The community will be interested in the results.
Ron Kinder
Effingham
Editor's Note: Daniel Edwin Barker and his wife, Annie Laurie Gaylor, are the co-presidents of the Freedom From Religion Foundation. Anne Nicol Gaylor co-founded it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.