This weekend was full of a family retreat, a spiritual retreat and a meeting on making our cities sanctuary cities for the unborn to stop the abortion pill and clinics from moving into our area. Marching at Springfield. It seemed to me that the theme throughout each event was RISE UP.
What could this possibly mean? Lately, anxieties, depressions, confusion, scrupulosity and just fear have seem to be overcoming many families and individuals. Well let me tell you that is pure evil, the devil himself owning real estate in our heads. Well it is time we rise up and fight the good fight.
Our government has let us down, we feel our churches have let us down. But really has each of our churches let us down? Or have we let the church down, since we the people are the church. It is our job to put forth the effort. The church does not need to come to us, but we need to take time and pray, fast, study and read the bible. We need to spend time with other members of our church to have unity. We need to have fun and fellowship with each other. We need to each use our own gifts to make the church stronger. There are revivals going on all over and wouldn't it be exciting if we could all be a part of them.
One way to get the Holy Spirit to come into your life is to Pray this prayer every day and then sit in silence for at least twenty minutes a day for him to guide you throughout your day. Test the waters. Try it, see where it may lead you. God has big plans for you. Are you prepared to put it all in his hands and let the Spirit guide you. Don't be afraid if it is something Jesus would do, then do it. Feel that little nudge. If someone's name comes up, call, text or visit them. More then likely they need you at that moment.. Don't just anticipate things but participate where you are lead.. Here is the prayer:
Come, Holy Spirit, fill the hearts of Your faithful and kindle in them the fire of Your love. Send forth Your Spirit, and they shall be created. And You shall renew the face of the earth. Let us pray. O God, Who did instruct the hearts of the faithful by the light of the Holy Spirit;grant that, by the gift of the same Spirit, we may be always truly wise, and ever rejoice in His consolation. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.
The challenge is on: RISE UP!
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
