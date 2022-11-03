The beauty of creation
Consider our four seasons. Now it’s autumn, with the beautiful color of all the trees that God made. And the wonderful eyes of man to behold the beauty of the trees and the fields at harvest time.
Symbols of the harvest can be seen all around town – corn shocks and pumpkins. They stand like silent sentinels in a front yard on Richland Avenue, and there are displays at the Daily News and other places, such as City Hall and Fish.
Yizre’el speaks to God through the corn oil wine , speaks to the earth who speaks to heaven. God hears and has mercy on those who had not obtained mercy.
Isaiah 6:3: “the whole earth is full of His glory.”
Pastor Loy Cash, Effingham
Vote ‘No’ on Amendment 1
When voters look at the Nov. 8 ballot, the first item they will see is “Illinois Amendment 1, Right to Collective Bargaining Measure.” It is bad law, and the advertising (as usual) does not give a clear explanation of what it is and what it does.
Amendment 1 adds language to Article I, Section 25 – the Bill of Rights – in the Illinois Constitution. The language purports to guarantee to “employees” the “fundamental right to organize and bargain collectively” for wages, hours, and working conditions, “and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.” No law shall be passed that “interferes with, negates, or diminishes” this right to bargain collectively over “terms and conditions of employment.” State or local right to work laws are prohibited.
I will vote NO on this question.
What’s important to know about Amendment 1?
It probably applies only to government employees. Even though it refers broadly to “Employees,” labor relations in the private sector are the subject of extensive federal law, and federal law regarding “interstate commerce” supersedes state and local laws and regulations, even constitutional provisions. Amendment 1 would give no new rights or protections to non-government employees. But most federal labor law does not apply to state and local governments, so state law is in charge.
It gives more bargaining power to government unions vis-à-vis their state and local government employers. Unions already represent over 90% of government workers in Illinois. Unlike in some states, they have the right to strike – except for public safety workers, like police and firemen. Amendment 1 explicitly gives collective bargaining units (unions) the new right to negotiate “to protect their economic welfare and safety at work,” in addition to wages, hours, and working conditions. Courts will have to interpret what the language means, but it definitely gives unions more leverage in negotiating with the government employers.
It will likely result in higher property taxes. If unions have more bargaining power, protected by the Constitution so that the legislature cannot intervene with new law, or the courts with judicial remedies, then unions will have more bargaining success, first and foremost resulting in higher wages and more generous benefits. One of Illinois state and local governments’ biggest financial problems is due to the Constitutional provision – Article XIII Section 5 – that public pension “benefits shall not be diminished or impaired.” Since it’s in the Constitution, our governments can do nothing to reduce the cost of the various pension systems. The effect of Amendment 1 would almost certainly be to aggravate the financial problems over time. And the only available solution is to raise taxes.
It could be used to override a number of existing state laws and local government ordinances. By one count, about 350 state laws could be rendered void because union contract provisions would now be superior to those laws. The laws cover items such as requiring background checks for employment, the qualifications and licensure of teachers, and, as mentioned, the prohibition of police and firemen strikes.
It definitely prevents Illinois from becoming a right-to-work state. Under federal law, states can enact legislation that gives persons the right to work at a job in a union shop without joining the union or paying dues. Currently 28 states have such a right-to-work guarantee. Amendment 1 prohibits passage of any right-to-work law or ordinance in Illinois.
Amendment 1 uses strong but vague language – that is a problem. Many words and phrases in it will be taken to the courts to be defined more precisely. No one can predict what the consequences will be. Since it would be in the Constitution itself, the interplay of “supreme law” of the state and the opinions of various judges at various times could be disruptive and expensive, as with the Pensions Clause. This provision really does not belong in the Constitution, where any mistakes can be altered only with difficulty. In my opinion, existing legal protections and public attitudes in Illinois make Amendment 1 unnecessary altogether.
Please give consideration to how Amendment 1 could make Illinois more difficult to operate, and more expensive for taxpayers. Already there are large businesses – Caterpillar, Boeing, Citadel, Tenneco – and many individuals and families with the means to do so that are leaving the state due to higher taxes and governance difficulties. Illinois declined in population from 2010 to 2021, according to the last census, one of only three states to do so. Those who are left end up paying more. Amendment 1 will not improve the situation.
Rick Siemer, Teutopolis
Eagle Scout project supports Operation Christmas Child
My name is Layne Jones and I am a member of the Beecher City Boy Scout Troop. I am a Life Scout working toward my Eagle Scout rank by completing a service and leadership project.
For my project, I chose the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child shoebox program. This program collects much needed gifts such as personal hygiene items, school supplies, small toys and clothes, and other blessings a child might need or want.
I chose this project because of the number of children along with their families and community members who will be reached with these gifts. I have helped at my church collecting items and packing boxes since I was about 4 years old, and this program has become very special to me.
A little bit about how the shoebox process works: Each shoebox is filled with the supplies mentioned above and Gospel booklets to spread the Good News of God’s love and salvation. The boxes are then sent to children in over 100 countries around the world.
In addition to collecting the items to pack inside the boxes, I am also asking for $10 per box to pay for the label for international shipping and processing fees. I estimated the total cost of each complete box to be $25- $10 for the shipping label and about $15 for the items to put inside.
With each box comes a tracking number so you are able to follow your gift as it makes its way to the child. You can also personalize each box by choosing boy/girl and an age range to keep in mind while buying items and packing.
I have set my goal at collecting 100 packed and labeled boxes by Saturday, Nov. 19. If you would like to sponsor a box or two (or more!) please let me know. I have ordered and assembled shoe boxes if you would like one, or any regular size shoebox will work. I will also pick up your box when it’s filled.
If you live far away, are pressed for time, or would prefer me to do the shopping, I would be happy to accept the $25 in your name. I will purchase the items, pack the box, add the shipping label, and send you the information to follow your box to its destination.
If you feel led to give but are not able to pay the entire $25 for the items and shipping, any monetary gift or supplies donated are much appreciated. Every little bit helps me reach my goal!
There will be a container for monetary donations at the Beecher City Foodliner, and I have an account set up at First State Bank of Beecher City if you would like to drop off a donation there. If you would like to make arrangements to donate supplies, contact me at the below phone number or email
I am really excited about this project and can’t wait to see how many children we will reach! If you have any questions or would like more information on the Samaritan’s Purse or Operation Christmas Child ministry, please contact me at the phone number or email address listed below.
I have also included my mom’s Venmo if anyone would prefer to donate that way.
Thank you all for your support with this service project and with everything I do!
217-994-8162
Venmo @cspencer_83
Layne Jones, Beecher City
God gave you your own talents
Tuesday marked the feast of All Saints Day. This is the day that we honor all saints. These are ones that are known here on earth to be Saints as well as those unknown.
Right now you may know a living saint. Don’t you feel you want to be just like them, but there is no way that you could ever do what they do. This is so true, you cannot be like them, God gave you your own talents, your own individualism. But the one thing you can do is honor God and pray for the Holy Spirit’s guidance.
Lately, it seems the devil is testing us around every corner. He makes a play with our words, this upsets us and other individuals. Sometimes we are challenged so strongly and we want to just give in. But remember that we are each humans, that even Jesus was tested over and over.
It is OK to fall, the saints have set such great examples for us to live by. They each have fallen at some point as well. Many have suffered to extremes.
Do we have to suffer to extremes? No we do not, but some of us will and need to realize we must talk to God as if He is our best friend to get us thru.
Today, let’s take a look around us. Is there anyone you respect and think you want to follow in their footsteps towards sainthood. Why not take a step in that direction, set examples for others so they want what you have. Each of us is born to be a SAINT. But, each of us has been given a free will to make our own choices.
Saints did not follow the crowd. They did not say do because everyone else is doing it. Most Saints were not popular, some were and some were the poorest of the poor. What is your story going to be? What is the Gospel according to you? You are writing a letter each day, what is the Gospel according to you? Step outside of that box and explore all that God has to offer.
There is so much knowledge and information out there just waiting to be opened. Make an effort each day to learn and also serve others. Happy All Saints Day.
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.