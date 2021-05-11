Sheriff Mahon has made the decision to leave office 1.5 years prior to the end of his term, reportedly for personal reasons – not really providing a legitimate excuse, other than this is his preference.
For example, Effingham County Coroner Duane Guffey died in office. The Republican Central Committee appointed Kim Rhodes (a retired Illinois State Police Lieutenant who is very well respected, no doubt was super qualified and appears to have done a fine job.)
Herein resides the conflict. The sheriff is pushing for Paul Kuhns to replace him as the interim sheriff to complete his term. I have worked under Paul Kuhns' leadership for numerous years. I do not believe he is the best person to fill the interim sheriff's position. I do not believe Kuhns is sheriff material due to his management approach.
In my opinion, the Republican Central Committee, chaired by Rob Arnold, should appoint an interim sheriff to finish Mahon's term, who has no intention of running in the next election (this could be agreed upon in contractual writing.) I doubt there has ever been a sheriff in Effingham County history who did not get a second term due to the incumbent advantage. It's kind of one of those “no news is good news” type of things.
However, via historical and I assume, current sheriff's office policy, employees are not permitted to speak derogatorily about the sheriff nor the department, thereby silencing the voices of those who know best with respect to how good or poor leadership and management are.
The problem with appointing an interim sheriff who intends to run again in the spring of 2022 to finish Mahon's term is that the Republican Central Committee is providing the incumbent advantage to a person who intends to run again – arguably discounting or mitigating the vote of the people via incumbent advantage.
The sheriff's election is arguably the most important in the county, and by far has the largest budget (approximately $4 million of an approximate $9 million dollar budget.) There are plenty of options in reference to an interim sheriff to finish Mahon's term. Paul Kuhns is not the best option.
Robert “Ted” Heath
Altamont
