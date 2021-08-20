Dear Unit 40 School board Members,
Thank you so much for being courageous and caring to vote for mask mandates in school. You showed great concern for the safety of the Unit 40 students and staff.
More than 50% of the children are not even eligible for the vaccine. You showed how important it is to be pro-active in mask wearing instead of changing the requirements later. The Delta Variant is air-borne, which makes it easier to become infected.
Thank you for putting the well-being of the children first.
Mary Pat Wood
Effingham
Retired Unit 40 teacher
