I want to acknowledge with some special “thank yous” for the contributions which a number of people made to the successful Hometown Christmas activities on Dec. 3 and 4, as viewed from the perspective of events involving the Effingham County Museum.
First of all, I want to say thank you to all who visited the Museum on both of those dates. Many were old friends. Many were people who said they had never been inside the building before. Some were second graders who brought their families to see the veteran-honoring ornaments which they had made for the special Christmas tree in Gallery 3. A great number expressed gratitude for the ways in which the special history of this County is on exhibit in the historic courthouse.
Secondly, I want to say thank you to the Effingham Masonic Lodge for their very interesting rededication of the old courthouse’s cornerstone. It brought to life an important part of local history which occurred on July 15, 1870, when the laying of the cornerstone for the building took place.
Thirdly, I want to say thank you to the FACE Orchestra and Chorus for their outstanding performance on Saturday afternoon as they performed before a room full of a spectators who gathered on the second floor of the Museum on Saturday afternoon. As always, it was a great musical experience.
Lastly, I want to express my gratitude to all of the Museum volunteers who contributed to making the weekend a great success, whether it was in decorating so beautifully the whole building, or by moving exhibits and furniture to provide space for seating on the second floor, then returning it to the original positions for Sunday’s Open House visitors, or by serving as doorkeepers, docents, preparers and servers of light refreshments, keeping the HO trains running, and many other behind the scenes tasks which provided two days of wonderment to all visitors. It is a wonderful group of people who devote countless hours to telling the story of Effingham County’s rich heritage.
Delaine Donaldson
President of the Effingham County Museum
