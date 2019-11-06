We are so grateful to acknowledge one of your own local leaders for dedication and devotion to the community college system in Illinois. Mike Sullivan, who serves as vice chair of the Lake Land College Board, has been a driving force toward education and trustee leadership during the past year as chair of the East Central Region of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association.
Mike has volunteered hundreds of hours of his time to advance our system and state. We thank you for sharing Mike with us and for supporting his endeavors to make Illinois a better place to learn and live and to make our community colleges the premier starting point for students striving to better their lives through education and career development.
As ICCTA celebrates its 50th anniversary, we also thank your community for its support of Illinois’ outstanding system of comprehensive community colleges.
Jim Reed
Executive Director
Illinois Community College Trustees Association
