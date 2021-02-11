Thanks to health department
I would like to convey my appreciation for the manner in which Effingham County Health Department is handling the Covid-19 vaccinations. Last week my sister and I, both over 70, got our first shot of the Moderna vaccine, and we both were awed by the professionalism and attention to every detail shown in this process. The staff explained every step along the way and we never had to get out of the car.
I cannot think of a single thing they could do better and we never once felt our health was in jeopardy. Please let all the seniors out there know that an appointment just requires a phone call and that no walking or standing is involved.
Thank you!
Jacquelyn Hayden, Effingham
