Thanks to the voters of Jasper County Unit 1 School District who really stepped up to help insure that we all still have our right to vote. We were able to obtain 753 signatures. We knew COVID-19 might make it very difficult to obtain the required 10% of the registered voters signatures to force the school board to place the backdoor referendum on the April ballot. What we hadn’t counted on was the number of voters who contacted us by phone telling us to come by their homes or set a time to come to our homes so they could sign the petition.
The reason I am late in getting this thank you out was I felt that it would be best to wait until the summary of the minutes from the Dec. 21 board meeting were posted on the school website. The summary was posted on Jan. 8 and the following is directly from the summary: ”The District is no longer pursuing the working cash fund bonds. A group of Jasper County voters went door to door with a petition resulting in 753 signatures. The next step is to put a District referendum on the April 6, 2021 consolidated ballot (school board election).”
“The board and Mr. Johnson discussed adding a referendum question to the April 6, 2021 Consolidated Election ballot. The language for the question will need to be approved at the Jan. 18 board meeting. This will give all Jasper County residents the opportunity to have a say in the proposed building project and financing options.”
There was no mention of any action to reverse previous action on the possibility of issuing $20,000,000 in debt certificates.
l have just one question. Why do many school boards try their best to prevent the people, who ultimately have to pay the taxes, from being able to exercise their right to vote? in my opinion, lllinois needs to follow the lead of other states and make backdoor referendums illegal. (Missouri has determined that backdoor referendums are unconstitutional.) This would result in improving many school districts’ financial situation by forcing the superintendents and the school boards to be much more open with the people who pay the bill.
Anytime you see a school referendum mentioned, immediately find out how the bonds are going to be issued and if it is by backdoor referendum get to work fast because your time is very short toprotect your right to vote.
Andy Pullen, Montrose
