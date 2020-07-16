Thanks for your service, Eric Habing

Recently when I was at the check out register at a local grocery store, a local law enforcement officer approached me from behind. I became anxious, I wondered which criminal act I was being arrested for. Turns out, he was very nice. He thanked me for my service in WWII and offered to pay for my groceries. Of course, I resisted but he persisted.

Well, how could I refuse an officer of the law? I thanked Effingham County Courthouse Security Officer Eric Habing for my groceries and also thanked him for his service. I am so proud of our law enforcement personnel and fully support them. They are an essential part of our great American Society.

Harry A. Riley, Effingham

