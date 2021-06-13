Quincy, his sister, myself, my fiancé and our families continue to push for educational reform in Effingham community schools and we would like to thank all of our supporters, whether it be on social media such as our Effingham Unit 40 reform protest group on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and we even went global on Tiktok, past or present students, our families , friends and even strangers! You all are amazing.
We would like equality in all Unit 40 schools, as well as modern buildings, sports programs and proper ceremonies and above all caring, competent, educated and diverse faculty with emphasis on an upper administration that is compassionate and knowledgeable with a school budget. We are only wanting the students' CIVIL RIGHTS to be in place and some type of outside source monitoring the school system for students to have a safe voice for them.
Thank you to all who continue to support a good cause! This is how businesses grow and all children get the proper education they are entitled to. Let’s give all students a better year next year.
Reform is a must!! Thank you!
Kesney Estrada
Mother of Quincy Riley
Student of EHS
