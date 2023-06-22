Thanks for supporting the Law Enforcement Torch Run
As the liaison for the Illinois State Police Troop 9 – Leg 16 and the Special Olympics of Illinois, I want to thank the community of Effingham for coming out on Wednesday, June 7, to show their support for the Law Enforcement Torch Run. A special thank you to St Anthony of Padua Elementary school for providing transportation this year for the runners. Ralph Vogel for taking the time to operate the bus for the runners. Zach Storm from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department for raising funds and reaching out to local businesses and fellow co-workers to provide on-site support for the athletes. Ruth Rhodes of the Lake Sara Dam Run for providing beverages for the runners and continued support of the event. Fellow Illinois State Police Troopers for providing traffic control and an escort for the runners. Vanessa Duncan with Special Olympics of Illinois for coordinating the parents’ and athletes’ participation. The local law enforcement officers for coming out to support and cheer on the athletes. Finally, to all the runners who ran the 24 mile stretch and relayed the torch to Mattoon!
The Law Enforcement Torch Run is held once a year to raise donations for the Special Olympics organization. Local athletes participate by carrying the Olympic torch and passing it off to individuals who have volunteered to relay it 24 miles by running it from Effingham to Mattoon where next leg of runners pick it up.
This event is fun and exciting for everyone involved especially the athletes. Seeing the smiles on their faces as they carry the torch with pride down the streets of Effingham makes this event what it’s all about. My goal as the liaison is for this event to grow larger each year by gathering more donations for the Special Olympics and for supporters to line the streets with signs, noise makers, music, or anything one can think of to rally these athletes together and cheer them on as they carry the torch.
If you are interested in participating in this event next year by selling or purchasing shirts, running and relaying the torch, or providing a donation, please contact me at andrew.rath@illinois.gov with any questions or inquiries.
Trooper Andy Rath , Illinois State Police Troop 9
Libraries must serve the needs of all
As a retired elementary teacher and school librarian, I would like to address the front page article “About Books” and Gov. Pritzker’s policy prohibiting the practice of banning specific books and resources from our libraries. (“Debating Illinois’ new measure against book bans,” page A1, June 17, 2023.)
Librarians are trained to know their communities and to choose appropriate books and materials for all people living in that community. There are many parents with differing political views, educational levels, religious views, and cultural differences in our communities and state. Libraries must serve the needs of all of them.
The Suzette Memorial Library in Effingham houses children’s books and young adult books in separate rooms from the adult books in order to limit inappropriate access. However, if a child chooses an inappropriate book, it is up to the parents to decide if their child should read it. Not the librarian. Not the school board. Not another parent.
If you want to limit your child’s curiosity and love of knowledge, control what books can be placed in our libraries and control what your child can read, that is your prerogative – but don’t tell me I have to do the same. Let the librarians do their job and let’s encourage parents to do theirs.
Dianne Merz, Effingham
Think about your mission here on Earth
What do you see when you see the color red? How does it make you feel when you see the color red? Many restaurants are decorated in the color red because its color seems to make you hungry. Do you see the flag, which represents the blood shed? Do you see the bleeding heart of Jesus or Mary? Does it remind you of the strength of a fire truck?
Red can take our minds in so many directions. But it reminds me of faith, strength and courage.
Have you ever thought about your mission here on Earth? Are you spinning circles by being dogged down by all the anxieties and worldly hurts?
Most organizations or businesses write a mission statement. Have you ever seriously thought about writing your own mission statement for your life here on Earth? Where would we begin?
Seems for me the good Lord may be expecting me to put some services or statements in there I may or may not feel comfortable doing. What if he wants me to become a priest, deacon or sister? I think I would start a conversation and ask why do You want me to do these things? I am not capable. I don’t have the knowledge. You want me to get married and have children? No way!!!! What if He just wanted you to visit his homebound child of God? Would you turn him down?
On a serious note, the color red reminds us of all the bloodshed. Especially Jesus coming to save us. He had His mission mapped out for Him and He fulfilled it so we could fulfill ours. Jesus was bold enough to die for us.
Can we each be bold enough to ask to write our personal mission statement? Doesn’t matter how we write it. We just need to get out of our comfy zone and start living out the mission we were assigned. Please pray to discern what your actual mission is. Yours and mine will not be the same, but still have the same purpose as to our journey to get on the road to heaven.
So truthfully have you ever thought of your life as a mission? Do you treat everyone as if they are a part of your mission? Let us get on our knees and pray for guidance to follow His mission to get us to the same place He sits at the right hand of the Father.
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.