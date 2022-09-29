Members of the Effingham County Veterans Memorial committee wish to thank all participants of the fund raising event held Sep. 17 at the Effingham Sportsman's Club.
Thank you to all that donated items for auction. Thank you to Greg Koester of Scout Troop 335 for providing food. Thank you to Todd Sovey for providing the shooting simulator, and a special Thank You to Stan Brown and members of the Sportsman's Club for all the hard work.
The event was very successful and will provide funds to maintain the Veterans Memorial on the old courthouse square.
Bill Copple
Tony Koester
Dave Althoff
C.W. Thies
